Ravichandran Ashwin to participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Former Indian spinner adds star power to Team India’s campaign
Dubai: Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin is set to headline Team India’s campaign at the 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes, scheduled to take place from November 7 to 9.
The 39-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest spin bowlers of the modern era, will bring a wealth of experience, tactical brilliance, and star appeal to the high-octane tournament. Ashwin’s inclusion not only strengthens Team India but also adds significant buzz around the globally popular event.
This marks Ashwin’s first tournament appearance since announcing his retirement, making his participation all the more special for fans eager to witness his spin wizardry in the game’s fastest format. Known for his match-winning instincts and strategic mind, Ashwin is expected to be a key figure in India’s quest for glory.
Commenting on his participation, Ashwin said: “We’ve all grown up watching the Hong Kong Sixes on TV. It’s an exciting, fast-paced format I’ve always wanted to be part of. The s rategy and energy required are completely different, and I’m really looking forward to playing alongside some of my former teammates and facing top-quality opposition. It’ll be a great challenge.”
Welcoming the Indian icon, Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Hong Kong Cricket, said: “We’re honoured to have R. Ashwin take part in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His presence elevates the tournament, bringing not just a legendary cricketer but also one of the sharpest minds in the sport to our stage. The Sixes is about innovation, entertainment, and elite talent — and Ashwin perfectly embodies all of that. Fans are in for a treat.”
Rajneesh Chopra, Co-founder of Arivaa Sports, the exclusive management partner of the tournament, added: “Ashwin’s participation is a major milestone — not just for Team India, but for the Hong Kong Sixes as a global cricketing spectacle. At Arivaa Sports, we’re focused on taking this tournament to new heights, and having a player of Ashwin’s calibre onboard aligns perfectly with that vision. This November, fans can expect an unforgettable cricketing experience.”
