Dinesh Karthik (left) with Anis Sajan during his visit to the Danube headquarters in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Dinesh Karthik, senior Indian wicketkeeper who last Friday was battling out for his team Kolkata night Riders against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, visited Danube Head office for a motivational speech.

Karthik spoke his heart out when he said KKR had done well to come back in the UAE leg to reach the finals. The conditions in Sharjah suited their bowlers and was full of praise for them who restricted rivals to below-par scores which their batsman chased it down.

When asked about the 2007 T20 World Cup victory under M.S.Dhoni, a team which he was a part of, he said that victory was special and still gives him the goosebumps. The warm welcome which they got in Mumbai during the bus ride, he said, can never be forgotten.

He remembers vividly the catch he took to dismiss Grame Smith, then South African captain, almost at the slips - which was like a flying saucer - pulling off the catch of the tournament.

I also asked him about the Nidahas Trophy finals, where he snatched victory from the jaws of defeat from Bangladesh by scoring 29 runs of just eight balls and pulling of a miraculous win for team India and was named as the ‘finisher.’

When I asked him about team India’s squad for the T20 World cup, he said India have all the bases covered and believed they have it in them to go the distance. He felt Hardik Pandya should be played in the team as he will be X factor for Team India, along with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Finally, Karthik gave out match tickets to the blue collar staff of Danube for the high profile India-Pakistan game on Sunday (October 24) and also the Pakistan- Afghanistan game on October 30 - which bought an extra smile on their faces.