Romario Shepherd stars as MI Emirates beat Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20

Tim Southee, skipper of the Sharjah Warriorz said: “Both sides were in the game throughout, and the partnership between Kohler-Cadmore and Raza was outstanding, but we fell short in the end. Our bowling was an improvement from the other night, though as a unit we know we can be better; the day game was always going to be different and while we handled it better, there is still room to improve. Ideally, you want someone set at the end of a chase, but as a bowling side, if you keep taking wickets, you stay in the contest until the last over — credit to them. As for Karthik’s injury, I’m not sure yet; I haven’t seen him.”