Aayan Khan stars as Gulf Giants defeat Sharjah Warriorz by six wickets

Captain of the Sharjah Warriorz, Tim Southee said: “The last two matches, we’ve been in it till the end. Tonight was a good effort to take it that deep after the power play. Going 0—3 is not where we want to be, but we have a chance in a couple of days to put that right. There was a bit of dew, but on that wicket you needed quality spinners who could take the game deep. The spinners bowled really well and gave us a chance at the end.”