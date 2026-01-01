Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza’s brother dies aged 13

In an emotional statement, Zimbabwe Cricket extended its condolences, saying: “Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) conveys its deepest sympathies to T20I captain Sikandar Raza and his family following the untimely death of his beloved younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who passed away on 29 December 2025 in Harare. Born with haemophilia, Muhammad Mahdi sadly succumbed to recent health complications. He was laid to rest on 30 December 2025 at Warren Hills Cemetery. The ZC Board, Management, Players and Staff stand together with Sikandar Raza and his family during this extremely difficult time. May Allah grant them strength and comfort, and may Muhammad Mahdi’s soul rest in peace.”

Despite the profound grief, Raza is set to take on one of the biggest challenges of his career as he prepares to lead Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin in February. As the leader and cornerstone of the side, his role will be crucial on the global stage.

The personal loss comes during an intense phase of Raza’s professional career. The experienced all-rounder was last seen representing the Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 2025, where he delivered a strong performance, scoring 171 runs and taking 10 wickets across 10 matches. His efforts once again underlined his status as one of the most dependable all-rounders in T20 cricket.

