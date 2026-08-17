An intimate celebration honours the filmmaker’s legacy and decades in Hindi cinema
Dubai: Filmmaker David Dhawan marked his 75th birthday on Sunday with an intimate celebration surrounded by family, close friends and Bollywood stars, with superstar Salman Khan among the guests who joined the special occasion.
The birthday gathering brought together some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry, including David’s sons Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan. Photos from the celebration showed the family sharing warm moments as they celebrated the veteran director’s milestone birthday.
Varun Dhawan paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, describing him as the “chillest dad” and celebrating the filmmaker’s loving and easy-going personality. The actor shared glimpses from the occasion, highlighting the close bond he shares with his father.
Known for delivering some of Bollywood’s most popular comedy entertainers, David Dhawan has directed several memorable films during his decades-long career. His collaborations with Salman Khan include successful entertainers such as Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, making their friendship one of the industry’s most admired associations.
The birthday celebration reflected Dhawan’s long-standing relationships within Bollywood, with colleagues and friends coming together to honour a filmmaker whose movies have entertained generations of audiences.
As David Dhawan entered his 75th year, the celebrations became a tribute not only to his personal milestone but also to his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.