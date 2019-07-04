Son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will star in the new film

Filmmaker David Dhawan says the remake of ‘Coolie No 1’ is a new film, and will explore new ideas.

Varun Dhawan will be stepping into the shoes of veteran Govinda, who featured in the 1995 film.

David, who helmed the original, is on board to direct the remake as well.

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be filling in for Karisma Kapoor from the original.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the remake will release on May 1 next year.

“After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not,” David said in a statement.

“Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film. I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue,” he added.

David’s ‘Coolie No 1’ released on June 30, 1995.

“Ever since I saw ‘Aankhen’, I wanted to work with David Dhawan. And when I happened to meet him, I signed him for a film without knowing what it would be,” Bhagnani said.