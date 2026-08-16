Nikai Group: Eighty years of freedom, one enduring spirit

India and the UAE share a relationship that has matured in remarkable ways. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the seamless integration of UPI and RuPay into the UAE’s financial ecosystem, and the deepening of people-to-people ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have elevated what was once a relationship of trade into something far richer, and a genuine strategic and human partnership built on mutual respect. “At Nikai, we experience this synergy every day. Nearly four decades ago, I made the journey from diplomat to entrepreneur, from India to Dubai, with little more than conviction and a belief in this city’s promise. The UAE delivered on that promise. Today, Nikai operates across electronics, FMCG, outsourcing, logistics, and technology, and at every stage of that journey, the foundation has been the same: Indian values meeting Emirati opportunity,” says Shahdadpuri.