Nikai Group: Eighty years of freedom, one enduring spirit

Nikai Chairman hails UAE–India bond and diaspora’s second home
Today, as India marks 80 years of independence, there is a particular weight to this anniversary, not of burden, but of pride. Eighty years is not merely a milestone; it is a declaration of what a civilisation rooted in resilience, diversity, and democratic values can achieve when it refuses to be defined by its constraints.
“For the Indian diaspora here in the UAE, today carries a dual resonance. We celebrate, as we always do, with the same fervour and emotion as those gathered at Red Fort in Delhi or standing beneath the tricolour in villages across the subcontinent. And yet, our celebration is coloured by something additional, a deep gratitude for the land that has given us a second home, and a second chance to build,” says Paras Shahdadpuri, Founder and Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies.
The UAE is home to over 4.5 million Indians, the largest Indian diaspora community anywhere in the world. That number alone tells a story. But what the number does not capture is the warmth, the openness, and the extraordinary generosity of spirit that the UAE leadership has extended to this community over decades.
India and the UAE share a relationship that has matured in remarkable ways. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the seamless integration of UPI and RuPay into the UAE’s financial ecosystem, and the deepening of people-to-people ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have elevated what was once a relationship of trade into something far richer, and a genuine strategic and human partnership built on mutual respect. “At Nikai, we experience this synergy every day. Nearly four decades ago, I made the journey from diplomat to entrepreneur, from India to Dubai, with little more than conviction and a belief in this city’s promise. The UAE delivered on that promise. Today, Nikai operates across electronics, FMCG, outsourcing, logistics, and technology, and at every stage of that journey, the foundation has been the same: Indian values meeting Emirati opportunity,” says Shahdadpuri.
“Independence Day is our annual reminder that freedom is not a gift that sustains itself. It must be earned, protected, and renewed by each generation. For us here in the UAE, our own contribution to that renewal is the life we build, the values we uphold, and the bridges we maintain between two great nations. Let us carry that responsibility with joy today, and with purpose every day that follows,” says Shahdadpuri.