Dubai forum invites Indian family businesses to join UAE registry

We call on Indian companies to join the Unified Family Business Registry: Touq Al Marri
Dubai: Family businesses, which account for a major share of the UAE economy, are being encouraged to adopt stronger governance frameworks and register under a new federal platform to support long-term growth.
A forum organised by Dubai Chambers in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism brought together 87 members of the Indian Business and Professional Council to discuss ways to enhance the sustainability of family enterprises.
The session focused on improving governance, succession planning and the adoption of international best practices among Indian family businesses operating in Dubai.
The event was held in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. Discussions highlighted the importance of the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. (37) of 2022 on Family Businesses, which aims to create a more flexible legal framework for the sector.
“Family businesses are among the most important drivers of the national economy’s growth and sustainability. They represent a key pillar in supporting the UAE’s drive to build a future economy based on knowledge and innovation. The UAE’s forward-looking vision has contributed to the development of an integrated legislative ecosystem that supports the family business sector, foremost among which is the Family Business Law,” explained Al Marri.
“As a pioneering piece of legislation in its field, the law represents a proactive and distinguished step by the UAE at both the regional and global levels that contributes to ensuring the continuity of these companies and enhancing their ability to grow and expand across generations,” Al Marri said.
He added, “In light of this law, the ministry launched the Unified Family Business Registry, which serves as a comprehensive federal platform offering a package of key services for family businesses in the UAE.
The Minister said these include entering companies into the registry, issuing registration certificates, and depositing family charters to help ensure the continuity of management and operations. “This contributes to creating a sustainable business environment that supports the growth of family businesses, enhances their competitiveness, and enables them to strengthen their leadership regionally and globally,” he said.
The minister called on family businesses operating in the UAE to register in the Unified Family Business Registry and benefit from its services, noting that the country offers opportunities across more than 2,000 economic activities.
Family businesses contribute around 60 per cent of the UAE’s GDP, employ 80 per cent of the workforce, and account for about 90 per cent of private companies in the country. They operate across sectors including hospitality, retail, real estate, construction and the wider new economy.
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah said: “Family businesses in Dubai enjoy a deep-rooted economic legacy built on trust and commercial expertise. We are committed to supporting their transition towards more advanced institutional models that enable them to keep pace with global changes and capitalise on new opportunities across diverse sectors.”
The forum also explored ways to regulate governance structures and facilitate intergenerational leadership succession, aiming to improve operational efficiency and long-term stability.
As part of wider efforts, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses had also launched three advisory services in 2025, including support for family charters, governance reviews and family office planning. The centre also introduced a directory of family business advisers to help companies access specialised expertise.