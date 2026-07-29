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Pakistan monsoon floods force villagers to flee as homes disappear underwater

Flood-related incidents have killed 109 people in Pakistan since June 26

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Floodwaters triggered by relentless monsoon rains have inundated villages in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, forcing residents to flee by boat as homes and farmland disappeared under vast stretches of water.

In Muridke district, volunteers used small motorboats to evacuate stranded families, while many others remained trapped without electricity, clean drinking water or food. Residents said the floodwaters rose rapidly, leaving little time to save belongings.

"It has been four days, and no rescue team has reached us," resident Iqra Salman said, describing worsening conditions in the flooded area.

According to Pakistan’s disaster management authorities, flood-related incidents, including drowning and house collapses, have claimed 109 lives since June 26, with around one-third of the deaths reported in Punjab.

Volunteer rescue teams said four boats were carrying out evacuation operations across about a dozen affected villages as emergency efforts continued amid forecasts of more monsoon rainfall in the region.

Video: AFP

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