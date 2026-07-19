SodaStream review: making sparkling water at home can pay off if you drink it often

Sparkling water has shifted from an occasional treat to an everyday habit for many households, especially during the UAE's hotter months. That makes machines such as the SodaStream Terra more interesting than they once were. Instead of carrying home bottles every week, you carbonate chilled tap or filtered water in seconds. The verdict is straightforward. If sparkling water is already part of your daily routine, the SodaStream Terra is a practical investment that offers convenience as much as savings over time.

Bottom line: Easy to use, simple to maintain and economical over the long term for frequent use

What you get

The supplied CO₂ cylinder is rated to carbonate up to 60 litres of water, although actual output depends on how fizzy you like your drinks. Strong carbonation naturally uses more gas than lightly sparkling water. Replacement cylinders work on an exchange basis in many markets, while extra reusable bottles are available separately for households that like to keep chilled bottles ready in the fridge.

Preparing sparkling water takes only a few steps. Fill the bottle with cold water to the marked line, click it into the machine using the Snap Lock bottle holder, then press the carbonation button. One press creates a lighter sparkle, while additional presses increase the level of fizz. Once carbonated, the bottle is removed and any flavouring syrup can be added afterwards if desired. SodaStream recommends carbonating plain water only, then mixing flavours once the bottle is out of the machine.

The SodaStream Terra is a manual sparkling water maker that needs no electricity, making it easy to position almost anywhere in the kitchen. Inside the starter kit, you receive the machine itself, a reusable 1 litre BPA free bottle that is dishwasher safe, and a Quick Connect CO₂ cylinder. The cylinder clips into place without the threaded screw system used by older SodaStream machines, making installation noticeably simpler.

How it performs

The Terra focuses on simplicity rather than advanced features, and that is largely its strength. Independent reviewers consistently praise the straightforward setup, compact footprint and Quick Connect cylinder system, which removes much of the awkwardness older SodaStream models were known for. Real Homes found it capable of producing sparkling water in under 10 seconds, while also appreciating its uncomplicated daily operation.

Carbonation quality depends partly on technique. Starting with well chilled water produces stronger, longer lasting bubbles than room temperature water, something experienced users quickly learn. The manual button also lets you decide how much carbonation you prefer rather than locking you into preset levels.

Running costs are where the calculation becomes personal. The initial purchase is only part of the story. Replacement CO₂ cylinders and occasional extra bottles become the ongoing expense, although many households offset this against buying bottled sparkling water every week. Frequent sparkling water drinkers are likely to recover the investment faster than someone who only reaches for fizzy water occasionally. The cylinder exchange system also keeps waste lower than repeatedly buying single use bottles, particularly for families that consume several litres each week.