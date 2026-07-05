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Saudi businessman and wife killed in Oman road accident

Saudi Embassy in Muscat coordinated the transfer of bodies and injured family members

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Emergency responders at the scene of the road accident on Oman’s Adam–Haima road that killed a Saudi businessman and his wife and injured five members of their family.
Emergency responders at the scene of the road accident on Oman’s Adam–Haima road that killed a Saudi businessman and his wife and injured five members of their family.
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Dubai: A Saudi businessman and his wife were killed, while five members of their family were injured after their vehicle overturned on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Adam–Haima) in Oman, Saudi and Omani authorities said.

The Saudi Embassy in Muscat said it coordinated with the relevant authorities in Oman following the accident, overseeing the necessary procedures until the bodies of the two deceased and the injured family members were transferred to Saudi Arabia.

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In a statement posted on X, the embassy extended its condolences to the victims' family and expressed its appreciation to the Omani authorities and emergency services for their cooperation, support and the assistance provided following the accident.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said its Air Wing carried out the medical evacuation of two Saudi nationals from the crash site in the Qarn Al Alam area along the Adam–Haima route, while five other injured family members were transported by ambulance to Nizwa Hospital for treatment.

According to the ROP, the accident claimed the lives of two people and injured five others, all from the same Saudi family.

Funeral prayers for the Saudi businessman and his wife are scheduled to be held after the Asr prayer on Sunday at Al Rajhi Grand Mosque in Riyadh.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Saudi ArabiaOmanAccidents

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