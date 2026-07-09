HONOR becomes second-largest smartphone brand in the Middle East

HONOR’s rapid rise in the Middle East is underpinned by a clear and localized strategy focused on delivering innovation across all price segments. By combining premium flagship innovation with accessible mid-range and entry-level devices, HONOR ensures it caters to a wide spectrum of consumers. This “portfolio-for-all” approach is further strengthened by localized retail execution, strong operator partnerships, and product features tailored to regional needs such as long battery life, enhanced durability, and advanced camera capabilities for social-first users.