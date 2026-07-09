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HONOR becomes second-largest smartphone brand in the Middle East

In Q1 2026, HONOR delivered 25 per cent global growth

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HONOR becomes second-largest smartphone brand in the Middle East

Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR announced a major milestone in its growth journey in the region, achieving the position of the second-largest smartphone vendor in the Middle East for the first time in Q1 2026, according to the latest Omdia Middle East report.

Sustained regional momentum with 73% growth

In Q1 2026, HONOR delivered 25 per cent global growth and further strengthened its regional momentum, achieving a strong 73 per cent year-on-year increase across the Middle East.

This performance reflects the brand’s continued investment in retail excellence, expanded distribution networks, and a steadily strengthening brand perception across key Gulf markets.

A key driver behind this success is HONOR’s rapid expansion in the mid-to-high-end smartphone segment.

Mid-to-high-end segment fuels growth

In the $300–500 price category, HONOR achieved a remarkable 130 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching a 24 per cent market share, positioning the brand as a close second to Samsung in this highly competitive segment.

Strong product performance driving demand

HONOR’s continued success is also supported by strong market performance from its latest product portfolio. The HONOR 600 Series has demonstrated robust sales growth, while the HONOR X9d continues to gain traction among consumers seeking durability and performance at competitive price points.

A strategy built for every consumer segment

HONOR’s rapid rise in the Middle East is underpinned by a clear and localized strategy focused on delivering innovation across all price segments. By combining premium flagship innovation with accessible mid-range and entry-level devices, HONOR ensures it caters to a wide spectrum of consumers. This “portfolio-for-all” approach is further strengthened by localized retail execution, strong operator partnerships, and product features tailored to regional needs such as long battery life, enhanced durability, and advanced camera capabilities for social-first users.

Diverse product portfolio across categories

HONOR expanded its ecosystem with a broad lineup of products spanning multiple categories. In smartphones, the brand introduced devices such as the HONOR 600 Series, delivering flagship-level features like a 200MP AI camera and advanced AI imaging capabilities in the mid-premium segment, alongside the durable and performance-driven HONOR X9d targeting mass-market users.

In the premium category, HONOR continued to push innovation with its Magic Series, including foldables like the upcoming Magic V6, which showcases breakthrough design and battery technology. Beyond smartphones, HONOR also strengthened its ecosystem with products such as the MagicBook series laptops and MagicPad tablets, reinforcing its position as a full-stack AI device ecosystem brand offering seamless cross-device experiences.

Seamless cross-platform connectivity beyond ecosystems

HONOR is also advancing a more open and user-centric approach to connectivity, ensuring its devices integrate effortlessly beyond its own ecosystem.

With enhanced cross-platform compatibility, HONOR enables smoother interaction with iOS and Apple devices, supporting simplified file sharing, multi-device collaboration, and improved productivity across different operating systems.

This approach reflects HONOR’s commitment to breaking down traditional ecosystem barriers and delivering a more flexible, connected experience that allows users to seamlessly interact across devices regardless of platform.

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