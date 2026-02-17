GOLD/FOREX
How Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch recovered after parade collapse

Spectators were alarmed as the Mexican beauty queen lost balance in front of thousands

Saarangi Aji
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Fernández visits The Empire State Building on December 03, 2025 in New York City.
AFP-JOHN NACION

Dubai: A festive celebration in Ambato, Ecuador took an unexpected turn when Miss Universe 2025, Fátima Bosch, suddenly stumbled while riding a parade float.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 15, during the city’s iconic Fruit and Flower Festival, which draws thousands of visitors every year with its lively floats and colorful displays.

Video clips shared online show Bosch greeting the crowd, smiling and waving gracefully. But after several minutes on the float, she appeared to lose her balance, clutching the railing in a moment of visible fatigue before sinking to her knees.

Festival staff quickly stepped in, helping her to a safer spot, while medical personnel checked on her condition. Bosch was soon escorted off the float and rested for the remainder of the parade, though she reassured fans later via social media that she was feeling fine. “The fainting episode I experienced was momentary and the result of exhaustion” she wrote, thanking the crowd for their support.

At 25, Bosch has been touring the globe since winning the Miss Universe crown in Bangkok in November 2025, representing Mexico.

The Miss Universe Organization told PEOPLE that Bosch will continue to follow her global tour itinerary, which includes cultural, humanitarian, and community engagements. Staff will work closely with local organizers and medical personnel at every stop to ensure her safety and well-being throughout the tour.

