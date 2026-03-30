Her veneer fell during her introduction. Then, she did this
Showbiz is known for its drama, glitz and glamour but it’s also known for its bloopers. This month, we witnessed another one.
When Miss Grand Thailand pageant contestant Kamolwan Chanago got up onto stage to introduce herself in her silvery gown with a feather cover-up, she was doing well. Until, her veneers fell into her mouth as she spoke.
Embarrassing through it may have been for the 18-year-old pageant hopeful, she won fans by taking a second to compose herself, turning slightly away from the crowd as she pulled out the veneers before flashing a confident smile and walking down the runway.
Organisers praised her for handling the situation "with professionalism and composure."
"During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor and unexpected incident in which her veneer teeth became dislodged," a spokesperson for Miss Grand International was quoted as telling People magazine. "We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition."
However, she did go viral for the malfunction.
During the finals, on March 28, Chanago decided to use humour to address ‘tooth-gate’. She purposely strode onto the stage in a fiery red ensemble, and wore her veneers on stage, flashing a cheeky grin to the applauding audience.
While Chanago didn’t win the competition - Ning Patama Jitsawat took the crown – she did end up winning fans and hearts for her elegant response who what could have been a debilitating situation.