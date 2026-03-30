GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Miss Grand Thailand pageant contestant Kamolwan Chanago has a toothy response to viral gaffe

Her veneer fell during her introduction. Then, she did this

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Miss Grand Thailand pageant contestant Kamolwan Chanago has a toothy response to viral gaffe
Google

Showbiz is known for its drama, glitz and glamour but it’s also known for its bloopers. This month, we witnessed another one.

When Miss Grand Thailand pageant contestant Kamolwan Chanago got up onto stage to introduce herself in her silvery gown with a feather cover-up, she was doing well. Until, her veneers fell into her mouth as she spoke.

Embarrassing through it may have been for the 18-year-old pageant hopeful, she won fans by taking a second to compose herself, turning slightly away from the crowd as she pulled out the veneers before flashing a confident smile and walking down the runway.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Organisers praised her for handling the situation "with professionalism and composure."

"During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor and unexpected incident in which her veneer teeth became dislodged," a spokesperson for Miss Grand International was quoted as telling People magazine. "We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition."

However, she did go viral for the malfunction.

During the finals, on March 28, Chanago decided to use humour to address ‘tooth-gate’. She purposely strode onto the stage in a fiery red ensemble, and wore her veneers on stage, flashing a cheeky grin to the applauding audience.

 While Chanago didn’t win the competition - Ning Patama Jitsawat took the crown – she did end up winning fans and hearts for her elegant response who what could have been a debilitating situation.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dhoni’s absence tests CSK’s leadership and finishing options in opening games.

MS Dhoni likely to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026

1m read
Disney owns the IP, so they can't just hop over to Netflix... yet.

Why was the Buffy reboot cancelled?

2m read
Indian plane with 138 passengers crash-lands in Phuket

Indian plane with 138 passengers crash-lands in Phuket

1m read
Watch: Tuk Tuk Challenge in all its glory at Thai GP

Watch: Tuk Tuk Challenge in all its glory at Thai GP

2m read