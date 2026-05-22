Can Ronaldo carry domestic form to the world stage?

Dubai: It may have taken longer than he would have wanted, but three seasons into his Saudi career, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally claimed his first major trophy with Al Nassr, captaining the Riyadh side to the Saudi Pro League title.

Ronaldo struck twice in a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac FC, a result that sealed the title for the Saudi giants and ended the club’s seven-year wait to reclaim the Pro League crown.

The Portuguese icon was visibly emotional in his celebrations as he lifted the trophy alongside his teammates at Al-Awwal Park, in front of the Al Nassr supporters, bringing a dramatic end to a demanding title race with rivals Al Hilal.

Ronaldo once again delivered a trademark goalscoring season, showing that even as his game naturally evolves with age, his instinct in front of goal remains razor-sharp. At 41, he managed an impressive 28 goals in 30 league appearances, a return that underlines his remarkable consistency at the highest level.

While he may have lost a yard of pace and is no longer the explosive attacker he once was, his movement, positioning, and anticipation inside the box continue to set him apart.

It will be a completely different challenge at the FIFA World Cup in a few weeks, where fans will be eager to see how Ronaldo performs on the biggest stage of all.

CR7 has experienced a remarkable but ultimately unfinished journey at the World Cup, scoring eight goals across multiple editions of the tournament and consistently producing moments of brilliance on football’s biggest stage.

Despite his individual impact and longevity, the competition remains one of the few major honours to have eluded him throughout his career, standing in contrast to the success he has achieved at club level and in the European Championship.

Now, what is likely to be his final opportunity on this stage, the drive to finally lift the trophy for his country adds even greater weight to every appearance he makes.

Since Portugal lifted the 2016 European Championship trophy, the squad has changed almost entirely, but one constant remains in their captain, Ronaldo.

His presence brings unmatched experience and a winning mentality that could prove vital in tight knockout moments, especially given his history of delivering on the international stage for his country.

Heading into what is his sixth FIFA World Cup, his leadership and big-game pedigree could be the key factor in helping Portugal push all the way and finally get over the line again.

Portugal will head into the tournament as one of the favourites, boasting one of the most balanced and complete squads in international football.

Their defence is anchored by elite talents such as Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes, giving them both physical strength and composure at the back.

In midfield, creativity and control are provided by the excellence of Bruno Fernandes alongside the rising influence of João Neves, offering a blend of experience and youthful energy.

Going forward, they possess real firepower with the pace and directness of Pedro Neto and the enduring finishing quality of Ronaldo, making them a serious threat against any opponent in the competition.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.