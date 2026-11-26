Chennai-based couple offers 121kg of diamond-studded ornaments in rare act of devotion
Dubai: In an extraordinary display of faith and devotion, a Chennai-based Jain couple donated a record 121kg of gold ornaments worth Rs206 crore (Rs2.06 billion) to the famed Tirumala temple in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika handed over the treasure, which included gold jewellery studded with precious diamonds, as an offering to Lord Venkateswara in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
The ornaments were formally received by priests and representatives of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the hill shrine.
The sheer scale of the donation is remarkable. According to Naidu, around 120kg of gold ornaments are used to adorn the deity every day, The Hans India reported.
According to temple administration sources cited by PTI, the donation is the largest individual offering in the history of the Tirumala shrine. It surpasses the 101kg gold donation made to the Ayodhya Ram temple trust by Surat-based diamond trader Dilip Kumar V. Lakhi.
Expressing gratitude to the couple, Naidu said they had told him that their decision to make the extraordinary offering was inspired by divine guidance.
“Donating gold ornaments worth Rs 206 crore to Lord Venkateswara is an exceptional act. The Jain couple have come forward with this offering out of their deep devotion and faith in the deity. I consider myself fortunate to have been part of this historic occasion,” Naidu said, according to NDTV.
The chief minister described Tirumala as a place of faith, devotion and spiritual fulfilment, saying generations of devotees had expressed their gratitude to the deity through offerings and the fulfilment of vows.
The donation continues a centuries-old tradition of devotees and rulers presenting precious ornaments, wealth and property to the temple.
Naidu recalled the contributions of the Pallava, Chola, Chera and Pandya dynasties, as well as the rulers of Mysore and the Maratha kingdom.
Among the most prominent royal devotees was Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya, who presented several valuable ornaments to the deity, including a precious crown and silk garments of historical significance, The Hans India reported.
The occasion also prompted Naidu to recall his own experience of surviving the Alipiri bomb attack.
“Lord Venkateswara gave me a new lease of life. It was His blessings that saved me,” he said, NDTV reported.
The chief minister urged the temple administration to preserve the sanctity of the shrine while prioritising Vedic traditions, cow protection and environmental conservation.
He also announced plans to expand temple infrastructure, promote the ‘Vruksho Govindam’ initiative and construct 5,000 temples across Andhra Pradesh with the support of the TTD.
Naidu appealed to wealthy individuals to draw inspiration from the Jain couple and use their resources for spiritual causes, social welfare and the service of the underprivileged.
He said his government would strengthen initiatives in healthcare, education and annadanam, the tradition of providing free meals.
Emphasising the principle of “Manava Seve Madhava Seva” — service to humanity is service to God — Naidu called on devotees to extend their generosity beyond religious offerings to helping those in need.