According to temple administration sources cited by PTI, the donation is the largest individual offering in the history of the Tirumala shrine. It surpasses the 101kg gold donation made to the Ayodhya Ram temple trust by Surat-based diamond trader Dilip Kumar V. Lakhi.

The sheer scale of the donation is remarkable. According to Naidu, around 120kg of gold ornaments are used to adorn the deity every day, The Hans India reported.

The chief minister described Tirumala as a place of faith, devotion and spiritual fulfilment, saying generations of devotees had expressed their gratitude to the deity through offerings and the fulfilment of vows.

“Donating gold ornaments worth Rs 206 crore to Lord Venkateswara is an exceptional act. The Jain couple have come forward with this offering out of their deep devotion and faith in the deity. I consider myself fortunate to have been part of this historic occasion,” Naidu said, according to NDTV.

Emphasising the principle of “Manava Seve Madhava Seva” — service to humanity is service to God — Naidu called on devotees to extend their generosity beyond religious offerings to helping those in need.

Naidu appealed to wealthy individuals to draw inspiration from the Jain couple and use their resources for spiritual causes, social welfare and the service of the underprivileged.

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