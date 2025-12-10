What makes the findings even more alarming is that TTD’s tender norms are precise and uncompromising. The dupattas used during the Vedasirvachanam ritual and VIP darshan ceremonies must be woven entirely from pure mulberry silk.

The specifications mandate the use of 20/22 denier mulberry silk yarn for both warp and weft, with a resultant count of at least 31.5 denier. Each piece must also carry “Om Namo Venkatesaya” in Sanskrit on one side and in Telugu on the other, alongside the sacred symbols of Sanku, Chakra, and Namam.

However, the vigilance inquiry found that none of these conditions had been met for nearly a decade, an NDTV report said. To confirm the suspicions, officials sent samples from the TTD warehouse in Tirupati and the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam in Tirumala to the Central Silk Board (CSB) laboratories in Bengaluru and Dharmavaram.

According to the vigilance findings, the contractor — VRS Export of Nagari and associated firms — supplied dupattas and related cloth worth Rs549.5 million between 2015 and 2025. Market estimates suggest that a polyester shawl costing around Rs350 was billed to TTD at Rs1,300 to Rs1,389 as genuine silk. A recent contract alone involved 15,000 dupattas at these inflated rates.

TTD chairman BR Naidu, who ordered the investigation, acknowledged the scale of the fraud, noting that a product costing a few hundred rupees was being billed at nearly four times the amount. Following the lab confirmations, the trust cancelled all existing tenders with the implicated firm and referred the matter to the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for a comprehensive criminal investigation.

In 2023, the Parakamani case exposed the theft of hundi offerings by a temple-associated clerk. With each episode, pressure mounts on the trust’s oversight systems and raises urgent questions about how such large-scale lapses persisted within an institution built on public faith and devotional trust.

