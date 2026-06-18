Ships surge out of Hormuz as Iran peace deal takes hold — Asian tankers, European ships lead the rush

Chinese and European ships spearhead traffic surge through key oil chokepoint
Commercial shipping traffic accelerated out of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday following a US-Iran peace agreement signed in France.
Multiple vessels that had been stranded for over three months are now underway, according to maritime intelligence data.
Analysts at realtime maritime vessel tracker site Windward observed at least seven previously immobilised ships resuming transit, including five with Chinese affiliations moving first, alongside European-flagged vessels such as a French LNG carrier and an Italian vehicle carrier.
The activity signals growing confidence in the fragile ceasefire and the reopening of the critical chokepoint, which handles about one-fifth of global oil trade, according to France24.
The moves come days after the US and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities that erupted earlier in 2026.
The deal, which includes provisions for reopening the strait without immediate tolls and lifting certain blockades, was mediated in part through diplomatic channels and is set for formal elements in coming days.
US President Donald Trump has highlighted the reopening as a key outcome to restore energy flows.
Windward, a maritime AI intelligence firm tracking vessel movements in real time, noted he rapid response from Chinese-affiliated tonnage as an indicator of which players are quickest to extract assets.
European participation could reflect renewed insurer and operator confidence in the deal's durability.
Additional vessels, including a Japanese-owned and managed very large crude carrier (VLCC), were observed preparing for transit amid reports of GNSS interference in the area.
Iran-flagged fishing vessels were also noted in significant numbers near the outbound entrance.
The strait had been largely closed or heavily restricted since the conflict intensified, stranding vessels and disrupting global energy markets.
The agreement calls for mine clearance and safe passage, with further talks planned on longer-term issues including Iran's nuclear programme and regional security.
While early transits mark a positive step, analysts caution that full normalisation depends on sustained compliance, demining efforts and broader implementation of the 60-day framework.
Oil prices have eased on the news, but shipping insurance rates and operator caution remain factors.
The 2026 Iran-related conflict led to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for oil exports.
The recent US-Iran deal, involving ceasefire extensions and maritime reopening commitments (with French and UK involvement in security planning), aims to de-escalate and restore trade.
Windward's AI-driven monitoring provides near-real-time visibility into vessel behavior, dark fleet activity and risk zones in high-tension areas.
US President Donald Trump signed the deal in Versailles, France and President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the deal on behalf of Iran in Terhan, as per the state-run IRNA news agency, which posted an image of him holding up the deal with his signature and Trump’s.
Under the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and the US will lift its blockade of Iranian ports, which should push gas prices down.
Iran’s closure of the strait, through which around a fifth of the world’s traded oil supplies transited toward the open ocean before the war started, proved perhaps its strongest weapon.
It drove up global fuel prices, made food and other basics like fertiliser more expensive, and helped push US inflation to 4% ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.
The deal immediately waives — but doesn’t eliminate — sanctions that Trump imposed on Iran’s oil exports, allowing it once again sell its crude on the world market and restoring a revenue stream worth billions.
Last year, Iran earned an estimated $45 billion from oil sales.
But it had only one major buyer, China, and had to ship its crude through a shadow fleet of tankers to elude sanctions, eating into its profits.
Under the blockade since April, its exports have nearly ground to a halt.
With the waiver, Iran will likely be able to find more customers and sell its oil for higher market prices.