Oil selloff deepens as traders expect Middle East supply returning

Crude benchmarks retreat on hopes of US-Iran truce and returning Gulf supplies
Global crude oil markets extended a broad selloff on Wednesday (June 17, 2026), as Iranian oil tankers sail out after a two-month standoff signaling first test of US-Iran Gulf truce amid signs of "softer" global demand.
With benchmark prices hovering near three-month lows, oil traders continued to unwind the geopolitical risk premium built up during months of conflict in the Middle East.
As of 7:10 am GMT on Wednesday (3.10pm in Tokyo, June 17), US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $75.34 per barrel, down 0.93%, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.68% to $78.42. Murban, a Gulf oil benchmark, was flat at $71.81.
The decline was echoed across major physical crude benchmarks.
The OPEC Basket fell 4.12% to $87.90, Dubai crude dropped 3.10% to $84.23, DME Oman lost 4.43% to $78.28, the Indian Basket fell 4.53%, the Mexican Basket declined 5.15%, and Russia's Urals crude slid 6.55%.
Canada's Western Canadian Select also dropped 6.87%, underscoring the breadth of the global retreat.
The selloff follows reports that Washington and Tehran are moving toward formalizing an interim agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and launch a new round of negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.
Traders have responded by rapidly removing the supply-risk premium that had pushed crude prices sharply higher during the conflict.
Energy markets are also pricing in the possibility that millions of barrels of Iranian crude currently in storage or awaiting export could gradually return to international markets if sanctions relief takes effect.
Physical crude markets in the Middle East have already weakened, with Dubai and Oman benchmarks slipping into discounts as buyers anticipate greater regional supply.
The price decline has been amplified by signs of softer demand, particularly in Asia, where refinery runs have slowed in recent weeks. Analysts say the combination of improving supply expectations and weaker consumption has created one of the sharpest reversals in oil markets since the conflict began.
Despite the optimism, analysts caution that the market may be moving faster than conditions on the water.
Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has yet to return to normal levels, while insurers continue to charge elevated war-risk premiums and many shipowners are waiting for confirmation that sea lanes are free of mines and other security threats before resuming regular operations.
For now, traders appear to be betting that diplomacy will ultimately restore oil flows and prevent a prolonged supply disruption.
Whether those expectations prove justified will depend on the formal signing of the U.S.-Iran agreement, implementation of any sanctions relief, and the pace at which shipping through the Strait of Hormuz returns to pre-conflict levels.
At least three Iranian supertankers laden with crude oil have departed waters previously affected by heightened US naval operations in the Gulf, marking what shipping monitors describe as Iran's first crude exports in nearly two months and an early test of a fragile US-Iran de-escalation.
Maritime intelligence firm TankerTrackers.com said Wednesday that two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) very large crude carriers (VLCCs) — DIONA and HERO2 — had departed carrying a combined 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude, according to Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals corroborated by satellite imagery.
The firm later reported that a third NITC tanker had also departed carrying approximately 1 million barrels of crude.
If confirmed by official shipping data, the departures would represent the first significant movement of Iranian crude exports since maritime tensions in the Gulf sharply curtailed commercial shipping and left dozens of tankers waiting for security assurances.
The reported sailings come as Washington and Tehran prepare to formalise an interim memorandum of understanding (MoU) intended to halt hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and launch a 60-day negotiating process on Iran's nuclear programme and broader regional security issues.
The movement of the vessels could signal that shipowners and Iranian authorities believe the immediate risk of confrontation at sea has eased enough to resume at least limited exports.
Iran relies heavily on oil sales for government revenue, and restoring crude exports is widely viewed as one of Tehran's principal economic objectives in the current negotiations. Reports from Bloomberg News indicate that draft terms of the interim agreement include sanctions waivers allowing Iran to resume oil exports while broader financial relief would be negotiated later.
For global energy markets, the return of Iranian crude could modestly increase available supplies, helping ease concerns over disruptions that had pushed oil prices sharply higher during the conflict.
Shipping analysts caution that several tanker departures do not necessarily mean Gulf commerce has fully normalized.
Commercial operators continue to monitor maritime security conditions, while insurers remain cautious about lowering war-risk premiums until navigation routes are widely considered safe.
Many shipping companies are also awaiting formal guidance from naval authorities before restoring regular schedules through the Strait of Hormuz.
Attention is now shifting to implementation of the reported US-Iran agreement.
If the accord is formally signed as expected, analysts will watch several indicators:
whether additional Iranian crude tankers begin departing regularly;
whether international shipping companies resume normal Hormuz transits;
whether marine insurers reduce war-risk premiums;
and whether sanctions waivers translate into sustained increases in Iranian oil exports.
Taken together, those developments will provide a clearer picture of whether the Gulf is moving beyond weeks of confrontation toward a more stable, though still fragile, maritime environment.