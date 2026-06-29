GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Arab League condemns continued Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

Arab League blasts Iranian strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait as sovereignty breach

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States stressed on the need for the immediate cessation of all Iranian hostile acts targeting the Gulf states and threatening regional security and stability and holding Iran fully responsible for its unlawful actions.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States stressed on the need for the immediate cessation of all Iranian hostile acts targeting the Gulf states and threatening regional security and stability and holding Iran fully responsible for its unlawful actions.
WAM

CAIRO: Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, has once again strongly condemned the continued Iranian attacks carried out against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait using missiles and drones, describing them as a flagrant violation of sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Aboul Gheit stressed the need for the immediate cessation of all Iranian hostile acts targeting the Gulf states and threatening regional security and stability, holding Iran fully responsible for its unlawful actions, which undermine regional and international diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the Arab League's solidarity with the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, expressing its full support for the measures and steps they are taking to halt the Iranian attacks against them.

He also called on all concerned parties to commit to de-escalation and support efforts aimed at achieving calm, leading to a sustainable ceasefire.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hormuz tensions spike with Iranian strikes, US threats and fragile truce

Iran warns against attacks from regional territory

30m ago19m read
Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of Bahrain and Kuwait.

UAE condemns Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

1m read
Kuwait had closed its airspace as a precautionary measure after the country came under attack during a night of heightened regional military activity.

Kuwait resumes air traffic after Iranian missile strike

1m read
A worker prepares the International Congress Centre a day before the first EU-Arab League Summit in Sharm Al Shaikh, Egypt. File photo taken on February 23, 2019.

Arab League denounces Iranian aggressions in Gulf

1m read