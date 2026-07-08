UAE condemns Iranian attack on Saudi tanker Wadiyan in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran’s move seen as violation of UN resolution and blow to energy security
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting the Saudi tanker Wadiyan while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack posed a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and represented a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the security and stability of one of the world’s most vital maritime waterways.
The UAE also expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security of the Kingdom’s vessels and national interests, and ensuring freedom of navigation in regional and international waters.
The ministry further stressed that the attack constituted a flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which underscored the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and rejecting attacks on commercial vessels or the disruption of international maritime routes.
It added that targeting commercial shipping or using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic coercion was unacceptable and posed a direct threat to regional stability, global energy security and the safety of international trade.