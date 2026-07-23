Four pillars of trusted innovation to secure the UAE’s digital future

AI leadership will depend on secure systems, sovereignty, resilience and governance
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a defining capability of modern economies. Around the world, nations are embracing AI as a catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and national transformation. The UAE is taking this one step further by embedding AI as a foundational capability across government, industry, and public services.
This adoption of intelligence at national scale changes the nature of trust itself.
As the UAE builds an increasingly AI-first economy, trust becomes more than a technology consideration. It becomes a form of national confidence, confidence for organisations to innovate, for governments to scale intelligent services, and for citizens to embrace an increasingly digital future.
Innovation is accelerating, but so too is the sophistication, speed, and impact of cyber threats. The latest State of the Market Report found that AI-enabled attacks can now progress from initial access to major impact in less than 40 hours, wile the average cost of a data breach in the Middle East has surpassed US$7 million.
As the cybersecurity arm of e&, we see these trends reinforcing a simple reality: trust is becoming the defining challenge and perhaps the defining opportunity of the AI era. Trust should be an architectural principle, embedded into every layer of the digital ecosystem.
For the UAE, that principle rests on four interconnected foundations.
Securing Agentic AI
The conversation around artificial intelligence is rapidly moving beyond productivity tools and generative models. We are entering an era of autonomous systems capable of taking action on our behalf.
AI agents will interact with applications, execute workflows, make decisions, and increasingly operate with limited human intervention. This represents an extraordinary opportunity for governments and businesses alike.
Yet every AI agent also becomes a new digital identity.
Every model interaction becomes a new trust relationship.
Every autonomous action introduces questions around governance, accountability, and control.
The challenge is no longer simply securing applications or data.
It is securing behaviour.
As autonomous systems become embedded across organisations, governance becomes a prerequisite for trust. Organisations must define what AI can access, what it can execute, and where human oversight remains essential.
For business leaders, the challenge is no longer whether AI will become part of the organisation, but how to deploy autonomous intelligence in a way that strengthens trust rather than introduces uncertainty. Governance, security, and accountability must become enablers of innovation, not barriers to it.
This is particularly relevant as the UAE accelerates the adoption of Agentic AI across government and industry. The organisations that lead the AI era will not simply be those that deploy autonomous systems first, they will be those that build the trust required to scale them responsibly.
Sovereignty by design
For years, sovereignty was viewed primarily through the lens of data residency.
That definition is no longer sufficient.
In an AI-driven economy, sovereignty is fundamentally about control.
Who operates critical systems? Who governs digital infrastructure? Who has visibility into the data, models, and platforms that underpin essential services? And who can respond decisively when disruption occurs?
As digital ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, sovereignty is becoming a design principle that shapes architecture from the outset. It is influencing cloud strategy, security operations, data governance, and infrastructure decisions across the region.
For the UAE, this principle is central to achieving its long-term digital ambitions, which require confidence that critical capabilities can be operated securely, governed effectively, and aligned with national priorities.
Confidence in digital infrastructure gives organisations the certainty to adopt emerging technologies faster, scale innovation more securely, and respond to change with greater agility. In the AI era, sovereignty will not define the limits of innovation—it will define the confidence to scale it.
Building post-quantum readiness
For the first time in history, information that is secure today may not remain secure tomorrow.
Long-lived data from healthcare records and financial transactions to intellectual property, and national infrastructure could remain exposed to future decryption risks if organisations do not prepare today.
Unlike most cybersecurity challenges, post-quantum readiness demands action long before the threat becomes visible. It requires organisations to make strategic decisions today to protect the value they create tomorrow.
Governments and industries around the world have already begun preparing for the quantum era, recognising that the strongest digital economies will be those that invest in trust before it is tested.
Unlike previous technology shifts, the transition to quantum-safe security will take years, not months. The leaders of the next decade are making those decisions now.
As the UAE continues to invest in AI, digital government, financial innovation, and critical national infrastructure, building quantum resilience today is not simply about protecting encryption but to safeguard the trust that underpins these ambitions.
Quantum computing will redefine what is possible. Our responsibility is to ensure it does not redefine what we can trust.
Resilience as a strategic capability
In an AI-driven economy, resilience is no longer simply about recovering from disruption. It is becoming one of the defining characteristics of leadership.
The ability to scale services, embrace new technologies, and accelerate agentic AI adoption ultimately depends on confidence that the systems behind them can perform consistently, securely, and at scale.
Resilience is no longer simply a cybersecurity objective, it is becoming an organisational capability that enables governments, businesses, and industries to innovate with confidence, operate with certainty, and grow securely.
This also changes how resilience is measured.
Resilience is no longer defined by the number of security controls deployed or the speed of incident response. It is defined by an organisation’s ability to continue delivering critical services, adapt to change, and maintain trust, even in the face of disruption.
Innovation creates opportunity. Resilience ensures that opportunity can be sustained.
These four priorities are deeply interconnected.
Secure AI cannot exist without sovereign control.
Sovereignty cannot be sustained without resilience.
And long-term resilience requires preparing for a future that is increasingly quantum, autonomous, and AI-driven.
Together, they form the foundation of trusted innovation.
The UAE has already established itself as a global leader in digital transformation. The next opportunity is not simply to accelerate AI adoption, but to set the global benchmark for trusted AI adoption; where innovation, resilience, sovereignty, and trust advance together.
In the AI era, innovation will shape the future. Trust will determine how far we can go.
Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic is Acting CEO, Help AG