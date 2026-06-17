The next race in technology may be over trust

Globally, this trend is similarly pronounced. The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 highlights cyber-enabled fraud as one of the most prominent global threats. According to the report, 87 per cent of businesses are facing increased AI-related vulnerabilities, while 94 per cent expect AI to be the most influential factor shaping cybersecurity in 2026. At a corporate level, identity fraud is also growing in complexity. A global survey by Regula shows that one in three organisations has already encountered deepfake, biometric fraud, or identity spoofing incidents. The conclusion is therefore clear – as economies go digital-first, the critical vulnerability is no longer the transaction itself but the identity behind it.