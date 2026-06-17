The next race in technology may be over trust

In age of synthetic identities, trust is becoming a system rather than a concept
Trust has long been an essential component of effective governance. However, in the modern age of technology, it has evolved into something far more structural. As governments accelerate their digital transformation agendas, trust is no longer a concept or an aspirational value. It is evolving into its own infrastructure, and this is particularly evident in the UAE, where the rapid digitisation of public services is reshaping how individuals, businesses, and institutions interact.
From paperless services to smart courts, the nation has established itself as a global leader in digital governance. International benchmarking consistently places the UAE at the forefront of integrated digital identity, and this is with good reason. The UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 both demonstrate this, serving as operational blueprints with verification infrastructure at their centre.
Fraud is no longer limited to forged documents or basic impersonation. It is faster, more scalable, and significantly harder to detect. The UAE Cybersecurity Council’s State of Scams in the UAE 2024 report found that 50 per cent of those surveyed experienced AI-enabled scams, reflecting the growing sophistication of digital fraud in the region, especially with regard to AI-driven techniques in cybercrime.
Globally, this trend is similarly pronounced. The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 highlights cyber-enabled fraud as one of the most prominent global threats. According to the report, 87 per cent of businesses are facing increased AI-related vulnerabilities, while 94 per cent expect AI to be the most influential factor shaping cybersecurity in 2026. At a corporate level, identity fraud is also growing in complexity. A global survey by Regula shows that one in three organisations has already encountered deepfake, biometric fraud, or identity spoofing incidents. The conclusion is therefore clear – as economies go digital-first, the critical vulnerability is no longer the transaction itself but the identity behind it.
Verification has traditionally been viewed as a step in the process or a field to be checked. That model is no longer sufficient. Deepfake technologies, synthetic identities, and AI-generated documents have all completely altered the threat landscape. Today, verification needs to be an ongoing, intelligence-driven system that confirms authenticity at the source. This is where Primary Source Verification (PSV) becomes indispensable. By confirming credentials directly with issuing authorities, PSV transforms verification from a surface check to a source-confirmed process, significantly reducing exposure to fabricated or altered records.
Simultaneously, AI-driven document analysis improves decision-making speed and accuracy by enabling real-time detection of tampering and inconsistencies. Notably, these capabilities are combining into unified verification frameworks across governments and regulated industries. DataFlow Group operates at this layer, working closely with businesses, governments, and regulators to validate identities and credentials at the primary source on a larger scale. We define verification not as an administrative function but as a strategic capability.
The latest legislative and regulatory changes in the UAE indicate an extensive grasp of this shift in landscape. A prime example is the establishment of the English-language Notary Service within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts framework under Dubai Law No. (2) of 2025.
The service incorporates AI-powered document verification and primary source authentication, enabling digital notarisation across multiple channels while maintaining the integrity that legal procedures demand. In this context, verification is no longer a back-end function but a fundamental layer of governance supporting legal systems, workforce mobility, and cross-border transactions.
As digital ecosystems grow, the question of whether fraud can be eradicated is no longer relevant. Determining if systems are built to detect, adapt, and react to threats in real time is the true challenge. Verification infrastructure will be key to shaping this future. Similar to payment networks or cloud infrastructure, verification is becoming a shared layer that modern economies progressively depend on by default.
For governments and regulators, the priority is clear. It is crucial for lawmakers to invest in source-based verification, use artificial intelligence responsibly, and expand verification frameworks across industries. Organisations, on the other hand, must transition from compliance-led checks to intelligence-driven, continuous verification models that adapt to new threats. For the UAE, guided by the long-term vision of the UAE Centennial 2071, trusted digital infrastructure will no longer be a supporting function but rather the foundation upon which everything else is designed.