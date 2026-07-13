Global study ranks Dubai first for its night-time beauty, skyline, after-dark experiences
Dubai: Dubai has been named the world's most beautiful city at night for 2026 in a global study that ranked destinations on factors including safety, scenic views, evening attractions and observation points.
According to the Dubai Civility Committee, the recognition reflects a city where quality of life and civility have been deliberately designed to extend well beyond daylight hours.
The 2026 study by JB.com placed Dubai ahead of cities including Tokyo and Rome after assessing destinations for their night-time safety, scenic viewpoints, social media popularity, levels of light pollution, sky brightness and the range of evening experiences available to residents and visitors.
Dubai's illuminated skyline was cited as a defining feature of its after-dark appeal. Landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, together with the city's vibrant nightlife, helped secure the top ranking.
The study also highlighted Dubai's diverse evening offerings, from rooftop venues and waterfront dining to desert experiences and late-night shopping, reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading destinations after sunset.