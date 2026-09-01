Top Filipino billionaire bets bigger on Africa: Enrique Razon’s ICTSI to buy port operator across 3 countries — report

ICTSI, chaired by Filipino tycoon Ricky Razon Jr operates in 20 countries across 6 continents, managing 34 terminals, including Manila and Subic. It also runs ports in otherAsian countries (Indonesia, Pakistan), Middle East (Iraq, Syria), Europe (Croatia, Poland, Georgia), Africa (Madagascar, Cameroon, DRC, Nigeria), and the Americas (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador). Their portfolio covers gateway terminals, inland container depots, and multipurpose terminals, focusing on development, operation, and management.