His lawyer Ali argued that the allegations against Rizwan were false and baseless
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s petition challenging notices issued to him by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition, with Rizwan represented by lawyer Qazi Umair Ali.
Ali argued that the allegations against Rizwan were false and baseless, claiming the cricketer was called to a hotel lobby after the Lord’s Test and questioned without being served a formal notice.
He said Rizwan’s mobile phone was also taken into custody after he was assured it would be returned within three hours, but the device had not yet been handed back. According to Ali, the delay indicated bad faith on the part of the agency.
The lawyer also argued that the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit was the appropriate forum for dealing with corruption-related allegations involving cricketers. He said no matter concerning Rizwan had been referred to the ICC’s anti-corruption body.
During the hearing, Justice Neelum expressed displeasure after Ali failed to bring the case file to court. She noted that Rizwan had been summoned by the NCCIA on September 10 and had complied with the summons.
“You were called on September 10 and you complied with it. What brings you to court now?” the judge asked.
Justice Neelum directed Rizwan’s lawyer to approach the agency, explain his position and respond to the notices.
“Go there, tell them and respond to the notice,” she said before dismissing the petition.
The NCCIA notice states that the agency is conducting an inquiry into online betting and gambling. Rizwan had challenged the notice, questioning the agency’s jurisdiction and the basis of the investigation.
Rizwan and Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the NCCIA at its Johar Town office in Lahore earlier this month.