GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Watch: Pakistan’s Rizwan gets retired out for ‘batting too slow’ in BBL

Wicketkeeper-batter’s wretched form continues Down Under

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan created an unwanted record in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) on Monday, becoming the first overseas player to be retired out.

In the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, Renegades batter Rizwan struggled to get quick runs as the innings approached the end, and could only muster 26 in 23 balls, including 10 runs off his last 12 balls, before being called back by the Renegades.

Renegades captain Will Sutherland, who was seen furiously waving at Rizwan to return to the pavilion, replaced him at the crease. However, replacing the Pakistan batsman did not make any big difference from the Renegades’ perspective.

At the time Rizwan left the field, the Renegades were 154 for 5 in 18 overs. They added only 16 runs in the final two overs and finished at 170 for 8.

Rizwan has been poor in the ongoing BBL, scoring 167 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of just above the 100-run mark. He was one of the high-profile overseas signings in the BBL, but so far, his performance has been below par.

BBL was a great opportunity for Rizwan to make a case for the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad, but his recent performances are unlikely to draw the attention of the Pakistan selectors.

Rizwan’s Pakistan compatriot Babar Azam has been equally sluggish in the BBL, scoring 154 runs in eight games for the Sydney Sixers, albeit with two fifties to his name.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, speaks during a news conference, June 23, 2025 in Paris.

Reza Pahlavi's urgent message to Trump amid Iran unrest

1m read
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha

Sri Lanka series tune up for T20 World: Pakistan's Agha

2m read
A 63-year-old Filipino retiree in the UAE completes the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon while on dialysis.

He’s 63, on dialysis, and just finished a marathon

5m read
A massive sunset yoga session at Zabeel Park marked the debut of Dubai Yoga as the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge's grand finale.

Dubai Fitness Challenge saw record participation

2m read