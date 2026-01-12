Rizwan has been poor in the ongoing BBL, scoring 167 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of just above the 100-run mark. He was one of the high-profile overseas signings in the BBL, but so far, his performance has been below par.

At the time Rizwan left the field, the Renegades were 154 for 5 in 18 overs. They added only 16 runs in the final two overs and finished at 170 for 8.

Renegades captain Will Sutherland, who was seen furiously waving at Rizwan to return to the pavilion, replaced him at the crease. However, replacing the Pakistan batsman did not make any big difference from the Renegades’ perspective.

In the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, Renegades batter Rizwan struggled to get quick runs as the innings approached the end, and could only muster 26 in 23 balls, including 10 runs off his last 12 balls, before being called back by the Renegades.

