Wicketkeeper-batter’s wretched form continues Down Under
Dubai: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan created an unwanted record in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) on Monday, becoming the first overseas player to be retired out.
In the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, Renegades batter Rizwan struggled to get quick runs as the innings approached the end, and could only muster 26 in 23 balls, including 10 runs off his last 12 balls, before being called back by the Renegades.
Renegades captain Will Sutherland, who was seen furiously waving at Rizwan to return to the pavilion, replaced him at the crease. However, replacing the Pakistan batsman did not make any big difference from the Renegades’ perspective.
At the time Rizwan left the field, the Renegades were 154 for 5 in 18 overs. They added only 16 runs in the final two overs and finished at 170 for 8.
Rizwan has been poor in the ongoing BBL, scoring 167 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of just above the 100-run mark. He was one of the high-profile overseas signings in the BBL, but so far, his performance has been below par.
BBL was a great opportunity for Rizwan to make a case for the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad, but his recent performances are unlikely to draw the attention of the Pakistan selectors.
Rizwan’s Pakistan compatriot Babar Azam has been equally sluggish in the BBL, scoring 154 runs in eight games for the Sydney Sixers, albeit with two fifties to his name.
