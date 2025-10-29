GOLD/FOREX
Babar falls for a duck and Rizwan refuses his PCB contract – what is going on in Pakistan cricket

The standoff adds to the existing mistrust between senior players and the board

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan celebrates his half century during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 2025.
Pakistan cricket is going through a challenging phase but there is still time to turn things around. After a 55 run loss to a South Africa side missing some first choice names in the first T20I the focus has now shifted to off field matters. The Pakistan Cricket Board and senior wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan find themselves in a contract disagreement that has caught plenty of attention.

Rizwan is said to be the only one among the thirty contracted players yet to sign the new central deal for the 2025 season. His concerns mainly stem from recent changes in the contract structure especially the removal of the top category and his shift to Category B.

What has led to the disagreement

  • Abolition of Category A: The PCB's decision to scrap the highest pay tier is widely seen as a message of disapproval following the national team's lackluster performances over the past year.

  • Rizwan's grievances: The veteran player, who was also replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as ODI captain, is reportedly demanding the reinstatement of Category A for senior players and more autonomy for team captains.

  • Rising tensions: The standoff adds to the existing mistrust between senior players and the board, creating further instability within the squad.

On-field misery continues

The problems on the pitch are no better. In Rawalpindi a South Africa team missing several key names completely outplayed Pakistan with a solid all round performance. Chasing 195, they were bowled out for 139 with eleven balls still remaining

  • Babar Azam returned to T20I cricket but lasted only two balls before walking back for a duck

  • A stellar all-round effort from George Linde (36 runs, 3 wickets) and a half-century from opener Reeza Hendricks (60 runs) powered the visitors to a formidable total of 194 for 9.

  • Pakistan never looked in control during the chase and only Mohammad Nawaz showed some fight with 36 runs and three wickets

