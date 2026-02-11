Crash-landing chaos — but 55 escape in 'miracle survival'

Starsky Aviation Fokker 50 crash-lands on Mogadishu beach after 'technical malfunction'
A Starsky Aviation Fokker 50 (registration 6O-YAS) carrying 55 people experienced a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff from Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.
About 15 minutes into the flight bound for Gaalkacyo in northern Somalia, on February 10, 2026, the crew reported the issue and requested an immediate return.
During the emergency landing, the turboprop overran the runway, veered off, descended an embankment, and came to rest in shallow waters on the Indian Ocean shoreline adjacent to the airport.
The aircraft sustained substantial damage, including a fractured right wing, but all 50 passengers and five crew members evacuated safely with no injuries reported.
Starsky Aviation praised the pilot’s quick thinking and calm decision-making.
Spokesman Hassan Mohamed Aden highlighted how the pilot’s actions were “crucial in saving the 50 passengers and five crew.”
Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the runway excursion and initiated an investigation into the technical fault. bbc.comLocal media reports provided key details from officials.
Garowe Online, a prominent Somali news outlet, reported that CAA director Ahmed Moalim detailed the sequence, noting the swift emergency response and confirming everyone was accounted for.
The outlet also covered airline statements praising the crew and the effective coordination with rescue teams.
This incident highlights the effectiveness of emergency procedures in Somalia’s aviation sector despite operational challenges.
All passengers received medical evaluations, and authorities continue probing the cause while the damaged aircraft remains at the site.
The event has drawn attention to safety standards for regional carriers. Starsky Aviation, established in 2013, operates domestic routes with turboprops.