Dubai daredevil stunt: Wingsuit skydivers fly through world’s tallest hotel

Five XDubai athletes perform high-speed aerial display to launch Ciel Dubai Marina
In one of the most spectacular aerial stunts ever staged in the UAE, five elite wingsuit athletes from XDubai executed a precision flight around Ciel Dubai Marina, the world’s tallest hotel. The lead skydiver shot through a narrow architectural opening, dubbed the “eye of the needle,” reaching speeds of over 200 km/h, while the rest of the team maintained a tight formation, leaving a vibrant trail of colour across the Dubai Marina skyline.
The high-adrenaline stunt coincided with the official opening of Ciel Dubai Marina on Thursday. Partnering with XDubai and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the display turned the skies into a showcase of precision, skill, and daring.
The lead athlete’s dramatic fly-through formed the centerpiece of the formation, while coordinated colour effects by the team added visual impact. A custom FPV drone captured cinematic footage from angles impossible to see from the ground, giving viewers a unique perspective of the stunt and the tower.
Aida Al Busaidy, Associate VP of Consumer Advocacy and Social Media at DET, said the stunt highlighted Dubai’s focus on innovation and large-scale developments.
Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, noted the meticulous planning that ensured the wingsuit performance was executed safely. Mohammad Javad, EVP of Leisure & Entertainment at Shamal Holding, added that the display underscored the scale and architectural design of the new hotel.
Standing at 377 metres with 82 floors, Ciel Dubai Marina now dominates the skyline, combining bold architecture with leisure and hospitality facilities—and setting the stage for Dubai’s next high-adrenaline experiences.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox