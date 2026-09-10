Tax Star reports strong rise in e-invoicing enquiries as UAE businesses race to beat 30 October deadline

Rayhan Aleem - CEO & Co-Founder of Tax Star said: "We have had a strong rise in enquiries and sign-ups for companies who want to be proactive on signing up with e-invoicing. It's encouraging to see businesses taking this seriously, but appointing an ASP is one part of the preparation. Businesses may still need to review invoice data, update customer and supplier records, map PINT-AE fields, connect their ERP or accounting system and complete end-to-end testing before 1 January 2027."