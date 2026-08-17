Tax Star raises $1.75m seed round to scale as a pre-approved accredited service provider for UAE e-invoicing

"This funding allows us to focus on what matters most right now: easing the compliance burden for businesses across the GCC as e-invoicing becomes a reality," said Rayhan Aleem, Co-founder and CEO of Tax Star. "Being a pre-approved ASP puts us in a strong position to support businesses through this transition, and this raise lets us invest in the team, the product, and the go-to-market work needed to do that at scale."