Tax Star receives pre-approved status from UAE Ministry of Finance as official e-invoicing service provider

The approval comes at an important time for UAE businesses. E-invoicing will soon be required by law, rolling out in stages. Large businesses, those earning Dh50 million or more a year, must choose a provider by 30 October 2026 and start using e-invoicing by January 1, 2027. Smaller businesses have until March 31, 2027 to choose a provider and until July 1, 2027 to start. Government bodies have similar deadlines later in 2027. Companies that miss these deadlines could face a fine of Dh5,000 for every month they are late, so getting started early matters.