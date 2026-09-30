Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Evening rush builds on E11 and E311

Your best bet might be to take the long way home
The evening drive from Dubai to Sharjah is looking slow in the usual trouble spots, but motorists willing to take a wider route may have a smoother journey home.
The latest Google Maps data point to heavy traffic on E11 heading towards Sharjah as drivers make their way towards the border and into the city. Traffic remains busy through central Sharjah, so commuters heading for areas such as Al Khan, Al Majaz and nearby neighbourhoods should expect the final part of the journey to take longer.
There are also delays on E311/Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The maps show a lengthy red stretch on the Dubai-Sharjah corridor, with traffic becoming particularly slow as motorists approach Sharjah. Conditions are better on parts of E311 farther south, although there are still scattered sections where traffic is beginning to build.
For drivers who have some flexibility, E611/Emirates Road is looking considerably better. Most of the highway is clear between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, although there are a few small bottlenecks near major junctions and closer to Sharjah. It could be worth considering for motorists heading to the outskirts of Sharjah or travelling farther north.
The picture on E44 is more mixed. Traffic around Al Aweer and the approaches linking E44 with Dubai's main northbound roads is moving slowly in places, but there are also long green stretches. The congestion appears concentrated around junctions rather than along the entire road.
In Sharjah itself, E88 is another road to watch. There are various build-ups around the city and where the route meets the main north-south corridors. Several restriction markers are also visible on roads in and around Sharjah, so drivers looking for shortcuts should check their navigation before turning off the main route.
Away from the busiest commuter corridors, the evening picture is much easier. Roads east of Sharjah towards Al Bataeh, Al Dhaid, Maleiha and Al Madam are largely green, with only isolated slowdowns.
Traffic also improves considerably north of Sharjah. Routes towards Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and the Northern Emirates are mostly free-flowing in the wider map.
For anyone leaving Dubai for Sharjah this evening, E11 and E311 are the routes most likely to add time to the journey. E611 looks like the clearest alternative, but whether it saves time will depend on where in Sharjah you are heading.