Within Dubai, traffic is mixed. E44 has slow-moving sections around its central junctions
Motorists heading home from Dubai to Sharjah are facing a slow evening commute, with the latest Google Maps updates showing heavy traffic on the main routes into Sharjah, but a noticeably easier journey on several outer highways.
The biggest delays appear on E11, particularly around the Dubai-Sharjah border and on the approach to central Sharjah. Long stretches of traffic seem to be moving slowly, with queues continuing through parts of the city. Drivers heading towards Al Khan, Al Majaz and other central neighbourhoods should allow extra time for the final part of their journey.
E311, or Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, is also busy on the approach to Sharjah. Conditions vary along the route, so motorists may find that a relatively clear stretch is followed by a queue closer to their exit.
There are further pockets of congestion on E88 through Sharjah. There are several road restriction markers around Sharjah and on roads farther inland. Drivers considering a diversion should check that their intended route is open before leaving the main road.
Within Dubai, traffic is mixed. E44 has short slow-moving sections around its central junctions and the approaches towards Al Aweer, but much of the road remains green. Other major routes across the city are also moving reasonably well, suggesting the worst of the evening pressure is concentrated on particular commuter corridors rather than across the entire network.
For drivers who can take a wider route, E611/Emirates Road looks considerably clearer. Most of the highway between Dubai and the Northern Emirates is marked green on the maps, with only isolated slowdowns around junctions. It may be worth comparing journey times, especially for motorists travelling to outer Sharjah or continuing north.
E611 is not necessarily the quickest option for everyone, however. Drivers heading to central Sharjah could spend the time they save on the highway travelling back towards the coast.
Beyond Sharjah, conditions look generally good towards Ajman and the Northern Emirates, where the maps show mostly free-flowing traffic.
For tonight’s commute, E11 is the main route to watch, with E311 also showing significant delays. Checking live navigation before setting off could help drivers avoid the worst queues.