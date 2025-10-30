Americana Restaurants sees double-digit growth in revenue and profit

Expansions drive 14% revenue growth; Net profit grew by 15.3% versus prior year
Dubai: Americana Restaurants International PLC reported another period of robust performance, with revenue up 14.4% year-on-year to $1.84 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.
The region’s largest quick-service and casual dining operator credited its growth to steady demand across brands, expansion into new markets, and continued cost efficiency.
EBITDA rose 18.2% to $414.2 million, while net profit climbed 15.3% to $135.4 million, maintaining a 7.4% margin despite new tax costs in key markets.
Free cash flow more than doubled to $128.3 million, supported by disciplined working-capital management and a debt-free balance sheet.
The company opened 68 new outlets and integrated 46 Pizza Hut restaurants in Oman, bringing its total footprint to 2,657 stores across 12 countries.
Americana said it remains selective in new openings to ensure efficient capital deployment, focusing on strong-performing markets.
During the quarter, Americana advanced its inclusion goals by opening four new Pizza Hut stores operated by People of Determination in partnership with the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.
It also launched the “Sign & Smile” card to help customers learn basic sign language, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and inclusion.
Americana operates iconic brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, TGI Friday’s, and Costa Coffee across the Middle East, North Africa, and Kazakhstan.
