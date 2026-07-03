Woman, 26, found dead in hotel room during video call; family disputes suicide claim

Woman found hanging after checking in with man, kin allege murder, not suicide
A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday after allegedly dying by suicide while on a video call with a friend, according to media reports.
The woman, identified as Renuka from Alwal, was found inside a room at Hotel Grand Lodge near MD Lines.
According to India Today, police said Renuka had checked into the hotel with a 34-year-old man from the Golconda area on Thursday night. The man told police he stepped out briefly and returned to find her hanging inside the room, after which he alerted authorities.
Investigators said hotel records show she ordered dinner late at night and later made a video call to a friend before the incident allegedly occurred.
Sub-Inspector Syed Munwar Ali said Renuka was speaking to her friend Satya around 12:24 am when the incident took place.
Renuka’s family has rejected the suicide claim, alleging murder and raising suspicion over the role of the man who accompanied her. They have demanded a thorough investigation.
Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage, mobile phone data and hotel records. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Officials said all angles, including suicide and homicide, are being investigated, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after forensic analysis.