Emirates now accepts cryptocurrency for flight bookings in UAE: Here's how it works

Eligible UAE customers can now pay for Emirates flights in AED using Crypto.com Pay
Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has officially launched Crypto.com Pay, allowing its customers in the UAE to pay for flights using the digital payment solution when booking through the airline's website or mobile app. The new payment option is available to customers with a Crypto.com account who are booking flights priced and settled in UAE dirhams (AED).
The launch follows an MoU signed between Emirates and Crypto.com in July 2025 to explore integrating Crypto.com Pay into the airline's digital payment systems.
Customers booking through emirates.com or the Emirates App can now select Crypto.com Pay at checkout. Emirates said in a statement that transactions are processed securely and comply with UAE regulatory standards.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the launch gives customers more flexibility when paying for travel.
"Bringing this initiative to life delivers on our commitment to expanding customer choice in how they pay for travel."
He added that the move reflects the preferences of a younger, digitally connected generation that manages finances and travel through smartphones.
"Moving from signature to launch with Crypto.com in under a year is a credit to both teams, and to a regulatory environment that makes this kind of innovation possible, reflecting the UAE's and Dubai's ambition to lead in fintech and the digital economy."
According to Emirates, the launch supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy under the D33 Economic Agenda, which aims for 90 per cent of financial transactions across government and private sectors to be digital by the end of 2026.
The airline said the launch also builds on its partnership with Dubai Finance to advance digital payments and follows Crypto.com's collaboration with Dubai Finance to enable digital payments for government services.
Meanwhile, Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, described the partnership as an important milestone.
"Partnering with Emirates is a milestone for Crypto.com and our Pay feature, which is renowned for its ease of use and seamless integration."
He added, "This collaboration is a testament to the UAE's forward thinking approach to innovation and we're proud to support Emirates as it embraces the digital payments space."
The payment process differs slightly depending on whether customers are booking through the app or on a desktop.
On the Emirates App
Select Crypto.com Pay during checkout.
Customers are redirected to the Crypto.com app to approve payment from their wallet.
They are then returned to the Emirates App, where their booking confirmation and e-ticket are issued.
On emirates.com
Select Crypto.com Pay at checkout.
Scan the QR code displayed on the payment page using the Crypto.com app.
Approve the payment in the app.
Once payment is confirmed, the booking confirmation and e-ticket are displayed
The launch of Crypto.com Pay is the latest in a series of initiatives by Emirates to make paying for travel more flexible. In recent years, the airline has introduced EMI payment options for its customers in India in collaboration with participating banks.
Emirates has also rolled out a very generous travel insurance package as an optional add-on during the booking process, enabling passengers to purchase coverage for trip cancellation, medical emergencies, baggage delays and other travel disruptions while booking their flights.