Milano by Danube unveils new Deira Showroom, forecasting strong growth in Dubai’s export and reseller market

Speaking on the occasion, Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, said, “Deira is not just a market for us; it is where my journey began. This is where I learned the fundamentals of trade: trust, relationships, hard work, and speed. In many ways, this journey feels deeply personal. I started Milano from Deira, and coming back to launch yet another showroom here feels truly surreal. I believe the export market is poised for significant growth over the next six months, and this is the right time to strengthen our presence, invest strategically, and prepare for the opportunities ahead.”