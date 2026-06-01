Right lane towards Liwa to close for two weeks as maintenance works get under way
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a partial road closure on Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45) in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, as part of ongoing roadworks and infrastructure maintenance activities.
According to the authority, the right-hand lane in the direction of Liwa will be closed from 11pm on Monday, June 1, until 5am on Monday, June 15. Traffic will continue to flow through the remaining open lanes during the works period.
Motorists travelling through the area are advised to exercise caution, follow traffic signs and adhere to speed limits while approaching the work zone.
A traffic map released by the authority shows that the closure will affect a section of Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45) near Madinat Zayed, with temporary traffic management measures in place to ensure the safety of road users and construction crews.