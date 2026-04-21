UAE women drive leadership and sustainable development, says Sheikha Nada Al Mualla

Community Ambassador calls for investing in women through education, training and trust
Women today are no longer defined by the need for empowerment, but by their role as leaders and decision-makers shaping the future, Sheikha Nada Bint Issa Al Mualla, Community Ambassador, said in a keynote address at the Tristar presents Limitless: The UAE Power Women’s Forum in association with Gulf News.
Speaking at the event held at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm on April 21, Sheikha Nada reflected on the evolving role of women in society, calling for continued investment in their growth through education, training and trust.
Addressing an audience of leaders and professionals, Sheikha Nada described International Women’s Day as both a celebration and a moment of reflection. She said the journey of women has been shaped by determination, confidence and a deep belief in their role in building societies and shaping the future.
“Today, speaking about women is no longer about granting empowerment, but about recognising their strength, their partnership, and their leadership,” she said.
She pointed to the contributions of women across sectors such as education, the economy, innovation and community development, noting that their presence is now integral to progress rather than supplementary to it.
Highlighting the UAE’s experience, Sheikha Nada said Emirati women have emerged as a global example, supported by the country’s leadership and national vision. She said women in the UAE continue to play a central role in development, representing the country on international platforms while contributing to its growth at home.
“Today, women are not only participants, but decision-makers, leaders, and key partners in achieving sustainable development,” she said.
She stressed that the next phase requires sustained support systems that allow women to lead and innovate. Creating opportunities and enabling environments, she said, remains essential to maintaining momentum.
“Our message today is clear: we must invest in women through education, training, and trust, because investing in women is investing in the future of our nation,” she added.
Sheikha Nada also spoke about the importance of identity and values in a rapidly changing world. She said true success lies in the ability to remain grounded while moving forward with confidence on a global stage.
“I truly believe that the greatest achievement for a woman is to stay connected to her values, identity, and purpose, while confidently moving forward on a global stage without losing her sense of self,” she said.
Closing her address, she paid tribute to women everywhere who continue to persevere and contribute despite challenges, describing them as a source of strength, positivity and generosity.
“Finally, I salute every woman who has made a difference, every woman who has believed in herself despite challenges, and every woman who continues her journey towards success,” she said.
Presenting presenter of the forum is Tristar, Platinum Sponsor is Ajman Free Zone, Jewellery Partner is Jawhara, Maternal Wellness Partner is Momcozy. Support Partners are AWR Mobility, AWR Trading, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, Banke International Properties, and Veloche Group. Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Crystal Partner is Crystal Gallery, Floral Partner is Flowerista and Gifting Partner is Chocodate.