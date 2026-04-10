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Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures

Motorists are urged to plan journeys in advance and follow directional signage in the area

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures on Al Fursan and E20
Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures on Al Fursan and E20

Abu Dhabi: Motorists in the capital are being advised of temporary traffic changes as partial road closures come into effect along Al Fursan Street and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20) from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13, 2026.

According to Abu Dhabi Mobility, the right lane heading towards Abu Dhabi on Al Fursan Street will be closed starting from 2:00pm on Friday until 5:00am on Monday. 

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Traffic flow will continue on the remaining lanes, with diversions clearly marked to minimise disruption.

Additional restrictions will be in place over the weekend, with entry and exit points on Al Fursan Street fully closed from 12:00am on Saturday, April 11 until 11:00pm on Sunday, April 12. 

Motorists are urged to plan journeys in advance and follow directional signage in the area.

The measures are part of scheduled works, with traffic management plans set to maintain smooth movement along surrounding roads, including Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and key routes connecting Khalifa City and Zayed City.

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