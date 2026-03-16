GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sheikh Khalifa Int’l Road E11 to be partially closed from March 17 to April 23

Three left lanes towards Al Ghuwaifat to be closed partially

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Khalifa Int’l Road E11 to be partially closed from March 17 to April 23
X

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) has announced a partial road closure on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) near Al Mirfa in the Al Dhafra region as part of ongoing traffic and infrastructure management works.

According to the authority, three left lanes heading towards Al Ghuwaifat will be closed for a temporary period starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 12noon. The closure will remain in effect until Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 5am.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The partial closure will affect traffic travelling along the E11 corridor near Al Mirfa, a key route connecting Abu Dhabi with western areas of the emirate and the UAE’s border crossings.

Authorities said the measure is part of efforts to ensure road safety and facilitate works in the area while maintaining traffic flow through alternative open lanes.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage and comply with directions issued by road authorities to ensure safety for all road users.

Abu Dhabi Mobility urged drivers to exercise caution while approaching the affected section of the highway and to adhere to the temporary traffic arrangements during the closure period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People gather in large numbers for iftar at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, highlighting the UAE’s tradition of hospitality and community during Ramadan.

Mass iftar draws thousands to Sheikh Zayed Mosque

1m read
Etihad Rail mission: 350+ passengers return in 3 trains

Etihad Rail mission: 350+ passengers return in 3 trains

2m read
Authorised notaries to integrate judicial services across key sectors.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department expands notary reach

2m read
Al Dhafra launches subsidised food program for Ramadan

Al Dhafra launches subsidised food program for Ramadan

1m read