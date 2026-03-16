Sheikh Khalifa Int’l Road E11 to be partially closed from March 17 to April 23

Three left lanes towards Al Ghuwaifat to be closed partially
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) has announced a partial road closure on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) near Al Mirfa in the Al Dhafra region as part of ongoing traffic and infrastructure management works.
According to the authority, three left lanes heading towards Al Ghuwaifat will be closed for a temporary period starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 12noon. The closure will remain in effect until Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 5am.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The partial closure will affect traffic travelling along the E11 corridor near Al Mirfa, a key route connecting Abu Dhabi with western areas of the emirate and the UAE’s border crossings.
Authorities said the measure is part of efforts to ensure road safety and facilitate works in the area while maintaining traffic flow through alternative open lanes.
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage and comply with directions issued by road authorities to ensure safety for all road users.
Abu Dhabi Mobility urged drivers to exercise caution while approaching the affected section of the highway and to adhere to the temporary traffic arrangements during the closure period.