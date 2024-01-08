Dubai: You will soon be able to travel from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in under four minutes. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a new upgrade of the Umm Suqeim Road, which will cut travel time on these key roads and ease traffic congestion.
RTA announced the planned upgrade on Sunday, January 7, with the project expected to cost Dh332 million. Here’s how your travel will become easier once the project is completed.
Which road is being upgraded?
The road improvements will stretch along 4.6km of Umm Suqeim Road, extending from Al Khail Road all the way to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
The project will serve various residential and developments areas, including Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, and Dubai Hills. These areas have an estimated population of about two million people.
Four-road tunnels
The intersection where Umm Suqeim Street crosses the Al Barsha South Street, near Kings School, will get an upgrade. An 800-metre-long, four-lane tunnel will be built in each direction along with an signalled intersection on the surface. These improvements will increase the road capacity to 16,000 cars per hour, considerably reducing traffic congestion and delays.
The project is going to make it easier for residents and visitors in Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, and Dubai Hills to move around these popular areas.
Faster connection between highways
These improvements will also reduce the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 9.7 minutes to 3.8 minutes.