Rain, dust and rough seas: NCM issues unstable weather warning for UAE until April 23

The NCM attributes the disruption to a flow of medium and high clouds pushing in from the west at intervals. This atmospheric disturbance will bring the best chance of rainfall to the islands, coastal areas and eastern regions of the UAE, with precipitation expected to be mostly light. However, the mountainous terrain particularly around the Hajar range near Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah could see moderate rainfall at times, raising the risk of localised flooding in wadis and low-lying areas.