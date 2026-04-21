Rain, dust and rough seas: NCM issues unstable weather warning for UAE until April 23

Clouds, light to moderate rain and blowing dust to affect much of the country
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience a spell of unsettled weather from this evening, Tuesday, April 21, through to Wednesday, April 23, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed. Residents across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah should prepare for a mix of clouds, intermittent rainfall, and blowing dust, with temperatures along the coasts expected to ease slightly from recent highs.
The NCM attributes the disruption to a flow of medium and high clouds pushing in from the west at intervals. This atmospheric disturbance will bring the best chance of rainfall to the islands, coastal areas and eastern regions of the UAE, with precipitation expected to be mostly light. However, the mountainous terrain particularly around the Hajar range near Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah could see moderate rainfall at times, raising the risk of localised flooding in wadis and low-lying areas.
Dubai will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with dusty spells throughout the period. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 35°C, with overnight lows settling around 26°C. AccuWeather data places daytime readings in the mid-to-upper 20s Celsius over the coming days as cloud cover limits direct sunshine. Residents near the coast and on the islands should note a higher probability of brief showers, especially during the early morning hours.
Abu Dhabi faces similar conditions, with the capital recording highs of around 36°C on Tuesday before readings ease toward 27°C by Wednesday, with overnight lows of approximately 18°C, according to AccuWeather's monthly outlook. Cloud cover is expected to be persistent, with dust and sand possible as winds strengthen across the emirate.
Fujairah, situated on the eastern coast overlooking the Sea of Oman, faces a notably more dramatic forecast. AccuWeather is tracking the possibility of a heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs are forecast at around 28°C. Residents and motorists in the emirate are advised to exercise caution, avoid low-lying roads during rainfall and monitor official warnings closely.
Winds across the UAE will blow from the northeast to northwest direction, starting light to moderate but picking up in intensity particularly toward the west of the country. These active gusts will raise dust and sand, reducing visibility in parts of Abu Dhabi and the western desert regions. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, switch on headlights and maintain safe following distances whenever dusty conditions prevail.
At sea, the Arabian Gulf will see slight to moderate waves, turning rough at times in western sections, a key advisory for marine traffic, fishermen and leisure boats operating out of Dubai and Abu Dhabi ports. The Sea of Oman, facing Fujairah, is expected to remain relatively calmer with slight swells throughout the period.
Conditions are forecast to gradually stabilise from Thursday April 24 onwards, with skies clearing and temperatures returning to seasonally normal highs. AccuWeather's extended outlook for Abu Dhabi shows readings climbing back toward 29°C–32°C by the weekend.
The NCM advises all UAE residents to monitor official updates through the NCM social channels. Those in mountainous and eastern areas should be especially vigilant during any heavy rain events. Outdoor workers and people with respiratory conditions should limit prolonged exposure during dusty periods.