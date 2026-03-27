Rain damage in Dubai: Is the landlord or tenant responsible for repairs?

How rental laws protect tenants from paying for damages caused by heavy rainfall
Dubai: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds affected parts of the UAE overnight from Thursday into early Friday, with some homes experiencing damage as a result. This can include issues such as water entering the property, electrical faults, or damage to furniture and windows.
In rental properties, this raises an important question: who is responsible for covering the cost of repairs? And what can tenants do to protect their belongings during extreme weather?
In Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the law places the primary responsibility for maintaining a leased property squarely on the landlord's shoulders. The landlord is legally required to keep the property fit for use and must carry out all necessary repairs during the tenancy period, unless the tenancy contract explicitly states otherwise.
In practical terms: if your roof leaks, your walls crack, or structural damage occurs due to the storm, your landlord is expected to fix it and cover the cost - not you.
The federal legal backbone for tenant protections in repair situations is Article 767(1) of Federal Law No. 5 of 1985 (the UAE Civil Code). It gives you clear rights if your landlord refuses or delays action:
The landlord is obligated to repair any defect that affects the tenant's use and enjoyment of the leased property. If the landlord fails to do so, the tenant has the right to cancel the lease or to apply for a court order permitting the tenant to carry out the repair and recover the fair and reasonable cost from the landlord.
This provision is particularly relevant where damage is significant enough to deprive a tenant of normal use and enjoyment of their home — exactly the kind of harm a severe storm can cause.
If you were forced to spend your own money on urgent repairs that were legally the landlord's responsibility, you are entitled to seek reimbursement. This right is grounded in Article 767(1) of the Civil Code, as described above.
If the contract is silent on maintenance, and your landlord refuses to reimburse you or refuses to make repairs, you can escalate the matter to the RDC in Dubai. Equivalent bodies exist in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Taking this step is important, courts have ruled that tenants who fail to engage with the appropriate body may forfeit their right to claim compensation.
In Dubai specifically, if your tenancy contract contains terms that assign maintenance responsibilities differently, those contractual terms take precedence under Article 16 of Law No. 26 of 2007. Always review your contract before proceeding and seek legal advice if the wording is unclear.
Document everything - Photograph and video all damage immediately. Capture timestamps and include surrounding context to show the extent of the impact.
Notify your landlord in writing - Send a formal written notice (email or registered letter) describing the damage and requesting repairs. Keep a copy of all correspondence.
Review your tenancy contract - Check for any clauses relating to maintenance, repairs, or force majeure events. These can affect your entitlements.
Keep all receipts - If you must carry out emergency repairs yourself, retain every invoice and receipt. You will need these to claim reimbursement.
File a case if needed - If your landlord is unresponsive, file a maintenance case at the Rental Dispute Centre (Dubai) or the relevant authority in your emirate.
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While the law offers significant protection for the structure of the property, it does not automatically cover your personal belongings. Furniture, appliances, clothing, electronics, these are your responsibility, not your landlord's.
If you do not currently have content insurance, this extreme weather season is a strong reminder to consider it. Policies are widely available in the UAE and are generally affordable relative to the cost of replacing damaged belongings out of pocket.
A standard tenant or content insurance policy typically covers: damage to personal property (furniture, appliances, valuables), and in many cases, temporary alternative accommodation if your home becomes uninhabitable. If you already have a policy, contact your insurer as a first step.
In cases of extreme, unforeseeable natural events, like the recent storms and floods across the UAE, landlords may argue that they are relieved of their obligations under the legal doctrine of force majeure.
Force majeure refers to circumstances beyond a party's reasonable control that prevent them from fulfilling their contractual obligations. If a court accepts this argument, it could reduce or eliminate a landlord's liability to compensate for storm-related damage.
This does not mean you have no recourse but it is a realistic factor to weigh, particularly for damage caused directly by the storm rather than by any pre-existing fault or negligence of the landlord.