GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

When will the storms end? Full week ahead forecast after rains hit UAE

The UAE was hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning - but is it all over now?

Last updated:
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rain tracking on rain.ae, provided by NCM
Rain tracking on rain.ae, provided by NCM

The UAE has been battered by storms for the last few days with rain, thunder and lightning, and hailstones sweeping across the emirates, coming to a crescendo this morning.

The dark skies and strong winds have been in stark contrast to the usual bright, sunny and clear weather that we all enjoy in the Arabian Gulf. For those who have missed the sun, there is good news ahead.

A return to 'normal' is coming very soon with milder winds, brighter skies and rising temperatures. There is a chance of the odd thunderstorm midweek next week but not at the intense levels seen in recent days

The overnight storm is still clearing to the east of the country (at the time this article is published) hitting Al Ain and Fujairah, but it should be all clear by this evening, with a dry night ahead.

As it clears east, the rest of the country will enjoy the return of blue skies, which we will have for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will dip slightly from yesterday to around 24C and there will only be a mild wind.

Here is the full forecast for the week ahead:

Saturday

Improving conditions: Partly sunny with a cooler, breezy feel with a much lower chance of rain. High: 25°C | Low: 19°C

Sunday

Pleasant and stable: Mostly sunny skies with light winds. High: 26–27°C | Low: 19–20°C

Monday

Warm and partly sunny: Dry conditions continue. High: 28°C | Low: 20°C

Tuesday

Warmer with some haze: Mostly sunny but slightly hazy skies. High: 29°C | Low: 21°C

Wednesday

Slight instability returns: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms (but not as intense as Friday). High: 29–30°C | Low: 21°C

Thursday

Hotter and dry: Sunny with increasing heat. High: 31–33°C | Low: 22°C

Friday

Significantly warmer: Mostly sunny with signs of summer approaching. High: 34–35°C | Low: 23°C

Mark Thompson
Mark ThompsonEditor-in-Chief
Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.
Show More
Related Topics:
Rain

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Heavy rain sweeps the UAE — track the latest advisories and travel updates.

UAE weather: Track live rain, weather and travel alerts

20m ago7m read
Drivers are advised to avoid flooded roads during heavy rain.

UAE rain forecast: When will the unsettled weather end?

2m read
High commodity prices as well as outflow of foreign funds from equity markets are expected to subdue the Indian rupee further.

Rupee at 4-year low. Expats get more per dirham

2m read
Scattered showers are expected today, with temperatures dropping slightly, particularly in western areas.

It’s raining in UAE: Showers, cooler temperatures ahead

2m read