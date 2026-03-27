When will the storms end? Full week ahead forecast after rains hit UAE

As it clears east, the rest of the country will enjoy the return of blue skies, which we will have for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will dip slightly from yesterday to around 24C and there will only be a mild wind.

The overnight storm is still clearing to the east of the country (at the time this article is published) hitting Al Ain and Fujairah, but it should be all clear by this evening, with a dry night ahead.

A return to 'normal' is coming very soon with milder winds, brighter skies and rising temperatures. There is a chance of the odd thunderstorm midweek next week but not at the intense levels seen in recent days

The dark skies and strong winds have been in stark contrast to the usual bright, sunny and clear weather that we all enjoy in the Arabian Gulf. For those who have missed the sun, there is good news ahead.

The UAE has been battered by storms for the last few days with rain, thunder and lightning, and hailstones sweeping across the emirates, coming to a crescendo this morning.

Slight instability returns: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms (but not as intense as Friday). High: 29–30°C | Low: 21°C

Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.