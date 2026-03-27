When will the storms end? Full week ahead forecast after rains hit UAE

The UAE was hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning - but is it all over now?
The UAE has been battered by storms for the last few days with rain, thunder and lightning, and hailstones sweeping across the emirates, coming to a crescendo this morning.
The dark skies and strong winds have been in stark contrast to the usual bright, sunny and clear weather that we all enjoy in the Arabian Gulf. For those who have missed the sun, there is good news ahead.
A return to 'normal' is coming very soon with milder winds, brighter skies and rising temperatures. There is a chance of the odd thunderstorm midweek next week but not at the intense levels seen in recent days
The overnight storm is still clearing to the east of the country (at the time this article is published) hitting Al Ain and Fujairah, but it should be all clear by this evening, with a dry night ahead.
As it clears east, the rest of the country will enjoy the return of blue skies, which we will have for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will dip slightly from yesterday to around 24C and there will only be a mild wind.
Saturday
Improving conditions: Partly sunny with a cooler, breezy feel with a much lower chance of rain. High: 25°C | Low: 19°C
Sunday
Pleasant and stable: Mostly sunny skies with light winds. High: 26–27°C | Low: 19–20°C
Monday
Warm and partly sunny: Dry conditions continue. High: 28°C | Low: 20°C
Tuesday
Warmer with some haze: Mostly sunny but slightly hazy skies. High: 29°C | Low: 21°C
Wednesday
Slight instability returns: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms (but not as intense as Friday). High: 29–30°C | Low: 21°C
Thursday
Hotter and dry: Sunny with increasing heat. High: 31–33°C | Low: 22°C
Friday
Significantly warmer: Mostly sunny with signs of summer approaching. High: 34–35°C | Low: 23°C