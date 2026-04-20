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Weather alert: Dust, clouds and light rain to sweep UAE through week

Temperatures set to fall along coasts as winds strengthen

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dust, clouds and light rain to sweep UAE through week
Dust, clouds and light rain to sweep UAE through week
Karen Dias/Gulf News

Fair to partly cloudy conditions will give way to a spell of unsettled weather across the UAE this week, with dust, stronger winds and a chance of light rain affecting coastal and island areas, according to the forecast.

The National Centre of Metrology (NCM) predicts today will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier over coastal areas and islands by night under weak surface pressure systems, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and raising dust westwards. Seas will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.

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From Tuesday through Thursday, conditions are expected to become partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a probability of light rainfall over coastal, island and some eastern areas. Temperatures will drop, particularly along western coasts, while winds shifting from south-easterly to north-westerly and north-easterly directions may reach 40 km/h, reducing visibility in places.

Sea conditions will deteriorate, becoming moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

By Friday, weather is expected to stabilise slightly, with partly cloudy skies, lighter winds and calmer seas across both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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