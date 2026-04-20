Temperatures set to fall along coasts as winds strengthen
Fair to partly cloudy conditions will give way to a spell of unsettled weather across the UAE this week, with dust, stronger winds and a chance of light rain affecting coastal and island areas, according to the forecast.
The National Centre of Metrology (NCM) predicts today will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier over coastal areas and islands by night under weak surface pressure systems, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and raising dust westwards. Seas will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
From Tuesday through Thursday, conditions are expected to become partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a probability of light rainfall over coastal, island and some eastern areas. Temperatures will drop, particularly along western coasts, while winds shifting from south-easterly to north-westerly and north-easterly directions may reach 40 km/h, reducing visibility in places.
Sea conditions will deteriorate, becoming moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
By Friday, weather is expected to stabilise slightly, with partly cloudy skies, lighter winds and calmer seas across both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.