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Unsettled weather in UAE: Dust, strong winds and rain on the way

NCM forecasts dusty winds and chance of rain across UAE

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dust, strong winds and scattered showers to affect parts of the UAE
Dust, strong winds and scattered showers to affect parts of the UAE
Gulf News

Dubai:  The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unsettled conditions across the UAE, with a mix of dust, cloud cover and possible rainfall over the coming days.

According to the weather bulletin, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected initially, becoming cloudier by night with a chance of rainfall over some western areas and islands by Thursday morning.

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Light to moderate winds are expected to freshen during the daytime, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility in exposed areas. Sea conditions will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The forecast indicates continued partly cloudy to cloudy conditions through the weekend, with a chance of scattered rainfall and convective cloud formation in several areas. Winds may strengthen at times, raising dust and affecting horizontal visibility.

Temperatures are expected to range between 29°C and 33°C in coastal and internal areas, with cooler conditions in mountainous regions.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherWeather forecast

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